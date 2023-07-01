Three establishments in Cali were caught in flagrante delicto

These businesses were inappropriately disposing of waste from their economic activity, affecting the environmental health of the city and violating the provisions of Decree 2811 of 1974.

In this manual inspection of the waste bags left on the platforms of the gastronomic sector of Granada, commune 2 of Cali, elements such as invoices, packaging and other documents were found, which allowed the full identification of the offenders.

Have there been more sanctions?

The Solid Waste Comprehensive Management group has imposed 79 sanctions for these behaviors in the sectors:

• Dog Park.

• Calle 9.

• North 44th Street.

• Calle 16.

• Granada.

• Comfandi Citadel.

During the day of inspection, surveillance and control (IVC), a high number of bags reviewed by the technicians of the Dagma evidenced that it was household waste, a clear lack of civic culture of the inhabitants of the area.

Data

1. If the owners and/or administrators of this type of establishment do not have the technical storage elements that allow them to present them at the established frequencies, they must contact the cleaning operator and arrange a special collection service, in order to disimpact the sector and avoid sanctions for non-compliance with environmental and health regulations.

2. A few weeks ago, two of the restaurants in the sector appeared before the environmental authority to request training in the implementation of a selective route, which allows them to earn the Dagma environmental seal, as did nine restaurants in the gastronomic area. in San Antonio. This shows that inspection, education and communication visits are beginning to yield results.

Affectations to the city

Pollution

Improperly managed solid waste can contaminate the soil, water and air.

Chemicals and toxins present in the waste can leach into the soil and groundwater, affecting the quality of drinking water.

In addition, the decomposition of organic waste produces greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change.

Health problems

The accumulation of solid waste can create an environment conducive to the proliferation of disease vectors, such as flies, rats and mosquitoes.

These vectors can transmit serious diseases to humans, such as malaria, dengue fever, leptospirosis, and other bacterial infections.

Visual and aesthetic impact

Garbage dumps or the accumulation of waste in the streets generate a negative impact on the urban landscape.

This can affect the quality of life of citizens, generate a negative perception of the city and affect tourism and the local economy.

infrastructure problems

Excessive accumulation of waste can overload existing garbage collection systems and landfills.

This can lead to insufficient capacity to manage waste properly, resulting in collection delays, overflowing bins, and an increase in the presence of waste on the streets.

Impact on fauna and flora

The accumulation of waste can have negative effects on wildlife and vegetation.

Animals can be attracted to waste, which can cause health problems for them and imbalances in local ecosystems.

In addition, waste can contaminate water bodies and affect aquatic life.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

