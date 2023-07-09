three evenings against distraction behind the wheel — Emilia-Romagna Region

Words and music in the name of safety and against any distraction behind the wheel, because when you drive, you ‘just drive’.

Also this year the regional communication campaign ‘Guida e basta’ brings great guests to the stage with three new appointments on summer Saturdays: the July 29, all’arena Rubicone, a Gatteo Mare (Fc), on 12 Augustin Piazza Vivaldi, to Lido Hadrian (Ra) and the August 26, in Piazza Calcagniniin Formigine (Mo). The initiative is carried out by the Observatory for road safety education, a structure of the Emilia-Romagna Region which has the task of educating, training and spreading the culture of safety, together with Anas and with the collaboration of all the forces of the ‘order.

The goal of the Region? Tackle distraction behind the wheel and continue to promote careful and safe driving.

The protagonists of the evenings, with free admission, will be singers, comedians and show business personalities who will take to the field to say enough to the distraction behind the wheel: Roberto Vecchioni, Iva Zanicchi, Ivana Spagna, Ruggeri, Comaschi, Sergio Muniz, Alberto Bertoli, Massimo di Cataldo, Matew Lee, Sofia Bruscoli, Valerio Scanu, Duilio Pizzocchi, Moka Club, Nop, Cristiano Militello, Hermes. The shows, which will be promoted by spots broadcast on radio (426 airplay) and local TV (over 500 airplay), will begin at 20.45 and they can be seen on a deferred basis in September on regional broadcasters and LepidaTv.

Data on accidents in Emilia-Romagna

In recent years, Emilia-Romagna, like the other regions of Italy, has seen a fluctuating trend in the statistics on accidents in the region.

After a worrying increase recorded in 2017, with a +23.1% of victims on the roads, the 2018 data marked a new important drop in numbers to then, in 2019, see a new rise, in particular in the number of victims ( +11.4%), reaching the levels of 2013.

The data for 2020, a year marked by the long months of months of lockdown due to the pandemic emergency with the consequent drastic reduction in citizens’ movements, marked a sharp decline in data.

2021 therefore obviously saw an increase in accident numbers with 15,231 accidents (+30.3% on 2020), 19,618 injured (+30% on 2020) and 281 dead (+26% on 2020).

The distraction behind the wheel, in particular for the use of smartphones, certainly causes 25% of deaths on our roads (ISTAT data), even if many studies speak of a figure that reaches 80% of cases. Suffice it to say that sending a short sms or message on WhatsApp involves between 10 and 15 seconds of “dark” driving, and reduces reaction times by 50%.

