(ANSA) – SERMONETA, MARCH 29 – Late yesterday morning, three workers who were assembling photovoltaic panels on the roof of a company in Sermoneta, in the province of Latina, fell from a height of about three meters after the panel on which they were found suddenly gave way: due to the bruises and fractures sustained, each of them was transported to the hospital.



The three workers, two Romanians aged 33 and 50 and a young Italian aged 23, had gone to the company located in the industrial agglomeration between Latina Scalo and the Pontine capital to install some photovoltaic panels on the roof, when the covering panel on the which they were leaning to work suddenly gave way.



None of the three was seriously injured, although each of them was transported to the hospital due to bruises and fractures, however slight. On the spot, in addition to the Carabinieri, the ASL service for prevention and safety in the workplace intervened.



