Three focuses and three enhancements to promote the deep integration of party building business——A side note on the promotion of “party building + business” by the Municipal Meteorological Bureau

In recent years, the Municipal Meteorological Bureau has continued to promote the in-depth integration of the party building and business of the meteorological department, and has worked hard on the strength, breadth and depth of the integration. The enthusiasm of party members, cadres and officers to start a business has been further enhanced. On December 22, 2022, “Party building leads deep integration and promotes high-quality development of Luohe’s meteorological industry” was rated as the city’s “Excellent Example of Institutional Party Building and Business Work Integration” by the Luohe Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Work Committee.

Focus on “Three Forces” to enhance integration

Since 2021, focusing on the study and education of party history, meteorological disaster prevention and mitigation, and production safety, the Municipal Meteorological Bureau has raised its position at the party group level, integrated party building and business into the party group’s deliberations and decisions, issued annual key points of party building work, and party building work plans. Strictly implement the “first topic” system.

“From the level of the party group to the level of the party committee and branch of the agency, coordinate and make efforts to promote it.” Zhang Hui, secretary of the party group and director of the Municipal Meteorological Bureau, introduced.

Since 2021, the Municipal Meteorological Bureau’s special research has focused on the research and deployment of party building and business integration work such as meteorological services to help rural revitalization, “Youth Party Member Commando” model leadership, and “Forecast and Early Warning Service Party Member Pioneer Post” demonstration leadership. At the same time, focusing on the goals of safe production, consolidating the achievements of poverty alleviation, and meteorological services for agriculture, we have cooperated with the fifth company of China Railway Seventh Bureau, Poyang Village, Heilongtan Town, the urban-rural integration demonstration zone, the tenth party branch of the Municipal Tobacco Bureau, and Luohe Power Supply of the State Grid The party branch of the company’s power dispatching control center has been established in pairs, and the drive and enthusiasm of party members, cadres and officers to start a business has been further enhanced.

Focus on “three combinations” to enhance the breadth of integration

Focusing on the center, the Municipal Meteorological Bureau regards serving the masses as an important part of the party building work of the agency, and continuously enhances the pertinence and effectiveness of the party building work of the agency.

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau optimized the administrative approval service process, produced an easy-to-see, easy-to-understand, practical and simple processing flow chart, and implemented the service mode of “online application, online approval, and postal delivery”. Establish a school suspension mechanism under red rainstorm warning conditions with the Education Bureau, and strengthen school lightning protection safety supervision. Hold regional climate feasibility demonstration work promotion meetings to improve the ability of climate resource protection and utilization and climate feasibility demonstration to serve ecological civilization and disaster prevention and mitigation.

Party member volunteers set up a meteorological disaster prevention and mitigation science promotion team to produce meteorological disaster prevention and mitigation science courseware and videos. The voluntary service project of “Meteorological Science Popularization into Campus” was rated as “Excellent Employee Volunteer Service Project” in Luohe City.

In the practical activities with the theme of “I do practical things for the masses”, the Municipal Meteorological Bureau focused on 9 aspects and 32 measures, and selected 4 meteorological experts as “four free one assistance” pairs to help create municipal experts and talents to help the city’s activities.

Focus on the “Three Fine Requirements” to enhance the depth of integration

In the summer of 2022, our city suffered from severe drought. The party members and cadres of the Meteorological Department took the lead in waiting overnight at 18 operating points in the city, successfully implemented multiple rounds of artificial drought relief operations, and made positive contributions to the relief of drought and the high grain and harvest throughout the year. “Serious, dedicated, solid” work motivation and achievements

This is a microcosm of the Municipal Meteorological Bureau’s focus on precise monitoring, accurate forecasting, and fine service, and promoting the deep integration of party building and business——

Carry out practical activities on the theme of “people first, life first” in the forecaster team. Since 2021, 46 emergency responses have been launched, more than 260 high-quality decision-making materials, more than 400 rolling forecasts and live reports have been provided to the municipal party committee, the municipal government and various departments, and more than 313 early warnings have been issued to the society.

Based on the reality of disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work in Luohe, carry out “progressive” and “full chain” meteorological services, and create a “three constructions and three responses” meteorological service guarantee Luohe model…

“We will further promote the in-depth integration of party building and business in the agency, provide a strong organizational guarantee for the high-quality development of Luohe’s meteorological cause, and play a meteorological role and contribute meteorological power to better serve Luohe’s economic and social development and ensure the safety and well-being of the people.” Zhang Hui express.