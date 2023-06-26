Home » Three friends were shot from a taxi in Manta and one of them died
News

Three friends were shot from a taxi in Manta and one of them died

by admin
Three friends were shot from a taxi in Manta and one of them died

From a taxi they shot at three friends who were fighting on the side of a street, this in the the future neighborhoodin Manta.

The armed attack was recorded at 7:00 p.m. this Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The fatal victim was identified as Jorge Enrique Moreira Bravo, according to the Police.

Three friends were chatting in the place and drinking beers when a taxi appeared from where they were shot.

Jorgwe Moreira tried to run to save his life, but was hit by bullets.

Luis Hidalgo, chief in charge of the Manta District Police confirmed that the victim had no criminal record.

The officer also confirmed that another man was injured as a result of this attack.

This is Jonathan Cevallos who was transferred to a health home for evaluation.

Colonel Luis Hidalgo confirmed that it was from a taxi that they shot the group of friends in the future.

After the respective procedures carried out by police officers, Moreira’s body was transferred to the forensic center.

During the night of this Sunday there were three murdered and nine injured. Adding to an armed attack registered in the Eloy Alfaro parish.

In the Florestal 1 neighborhood, a group of friends was attacked with bullets. Two men died there.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM AND FOLLOW US ON OUR FACEBOOK. CLICK IT

https://fb.watch/loHTJgRSoW/

See also  Mercedes AMG GT Track Series, only 55 examples dedicated to the track

You may also like

Learning with thrill | TUCcurrent

Isabel Allende: “In Chile people are longing for...

Young man died in an accident in Valledupar

Re-Distribution: Majuba Hill Copper Corp. outlines a 50...

Beijing recommends educational centers refrain from outdoor activities...

Valley, a biodiverse paradise to visit

Military police take control of prisons in Honduras...

Guillermo Gallegos wants to be mayor of San...

Community mothers believe Mauricio Toro’s project

The most important news from June 26th

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy