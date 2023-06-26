Three friends were shot from a taxi in Manta and one of them died

From a taxi they shot at three friends who were fighting on the side of a street, this in the the future neighborhoodin Manta.

The armed attack was recorded at 7:00 p.m. this Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The fatal victim was identified as Jorge Enrique Moreira Bravo, according to the Police.

Three friends were chatting in the place and drinking beers when a taxi appeared from where they were shot.

Jorgwe Moreira tried to run to save his life, but was hit by bullets.

Luis Hidalgo, chief in charge of the Manta District Police confirmed that the victim had no criminal record.

The officer also confirmed that another man was injured as a result of this attack.

This is Jonathan Cevallos who was transferred to a health home for evaluation.

Colonel Luis Hidalgo confirmed that it was from a taxi that they shot the group of friends in the future.

After the respective procedures carried out by police officers, Moreira’s body was transferred to the forensic center.

During the night of this Sunday there were three murdered and nine injured. Adding to an armed attack registered in the Eloy Alfaro parish.

In the Florestal 1 neighborhood, a group of friends was attacked with bullets. Two men died there.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM AND FOLLOW US ON OUR FACEBOOK. CLICK IT

https://fb.watch/loHTJgRSoW/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

