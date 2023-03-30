The victim gave a total of $1,375 to the extortionists, who each month asked her to pay her rent.

A merchant from the municipality of Mejicanos, in San Salvador, who was tired of being extorted for his business, filed a complaint with the authorities on December 20, 2020 and stated that subjects, who identified themselves as gang members, demanded $200. monthly, under death threats against their employees and relatives. The victim gave a total of $1,375 to the extortionists.

An investigation found those responsible, who collected the rent, in this way they captured Alberto Vladimir Ortiz and a minor, in December 2020, they also arrested Luis Antonio Hernández Antillón in May 2021.

Both subjects have been prosecuted in the First Sentencing Court of San Salvador, where the judge sentenced them to 20 years in prison for aggravated extortion; In addition, each one must pay $600 to the victim, as civil liability. The captured minor, related to this same case, was prosecuted in the Juvenile Courts.

