Three Gorges Power Station Achieves Full Load Operation Amid Heavy Rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin

Three Gorges Power Station Achieves Full Load Operation for the First Time in 2023

Wuhan, September 27 – The continuous heavy rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin has led to an increase in the flow into the Three Gorges reservoir, resulting in the achievement of full load operation at the Three Gorges Power Station for the first time in 2023. The data from China Three Gorges Corporation shows that at 2:15 am on the 26th, the total output of the Three Gorges Power Station reached 22.5 million kilowatts.

The Three Gorges Hydropower Station generates an average of 540 million kilowatt-hours per day at full power, delivering green power to the power-receiving areas and providing strong support for ensuring power supply for the Asian Games.

On September 23 at 2:00 pm, the Three Gorges Reservoir experienced a peak flood of 34,000 cubic meters per second. Under the guidance of the Yangtze River Water Conservancy Commission and other units, Yangtze Power, a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation, ensured the safety of flood control in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River while gradually increasing the outflow of the Three Gorges reservoir, leading to the realization of the first full-load operation of the power station in 2023.

The Three Gorges Group stated that it will closely monitor the water inflow situation in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the power demand in the receiving area. They will strengthen the prediction and forecasting of water and rain conditions in the basin, optimize the dispatch of the Three Gorges Reservoir, and focus on flood prevention, energy supply guarantee, and annual water storage to ensure that the Three Gorges Project continues to have huge comprehensive benefits.

The continuous heavy rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin has posed challenges, but the achievement of full load operation at the Three Gorges Power Station showcases the resilience and effectiveness of China‘s hydropower infrastructure. Moving forward, efforts will continue to be made to ensure the reliable supply of green power and the safety of flood control in the region.

