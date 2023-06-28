Three Grands Prix in 15 days: I would never have made it

The races in Assen were always held on Saturdays, a return to the origins when there was no desire to influence the presence of local people at religious celebrations. Parking in the early hours of race morning was a key part of the schedule. After the end of the race you had to come out of Assen with a bag full of film clips and photocopies with the results of the races in the 50cc, 125cc, 250cc, 350cc, 500cc and sidecar classes on the road leading first to Hook of Holland and then board the ferry that would take us back to England at night. That journey of more than 250 kilometers was our real Grand Prix and time was short. The FIM Stewards were going to be very busy. Once back in England on Sunday morning it was a question of going back to the office, writing 2000 lines of text, copying the results, developing the films and then sleeping.

