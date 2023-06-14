Home » Three home gardens are competing for the title of beautiful home
Three home gardens are competing for the title of beautiful home

Three home gardens are competing for the title of beautiful home

The garden of Merike Plaasi, which was awarded the title of beautiful home last year. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Three home gardens were submitted to the Läänemaa beautiful home competition.

“It was beautiful to see. Three very strong candidates,” said Maarja Läänesaar, a consultant for NGOs in SA Läänemaa. “We are very anxious.”

Within a month, the committee inspects the homes, and photographs are taken in July-August, when the gardens are at their most beautiful. The best or the best are submitted by SA Läänemaa to the all-Estonian competition, the patron of which is the President of Estonia. “It looks like we’ll send one or all,” said Läänesaar.

A garden, an apartment building or any building that deserves it, even your own home, could be submitted to the competition. “It has happened,” said Läänesaar. However, it is more common for the neighbors to signal that the garden or the surroundings of the house deserve the title of a beautiful home.

