Three homicides occurred in southern Huila

A series of tragic events occurred in Isnos and Pitalito, in the south of the department of Huila, in less than 24 hours.

Three isolated homicides have caused consternation in the south of Huila, while the authorities carry out investigations to determine the causes.

Around 9:00 pm, a young man entered the emergency area of ​​the San Antonio de Pitalito Departmental Hospital. It was Delio Torres Bermeo, 19, who had been wounded by a firearm. Despite the efforts of medical personnel to save his life, Delio succumbed to the two gunshot wounds he sustained. The event occurred in the village of Las Mínimas, although it is still unknown who took him to the hospital. The Sijin, Sipol and Police surveillance are working to clarify this grim episode.

Michael Felipe Motta Salas

Around 01:20 in the morning this Sunday, a quiet family gathering in the Popular neighborhood of Pitalito turned into a scene of tragedy. Michael Felipe Motta Salas, known as “Michael”, left the place on his motorcycle, but after a few minutes, shocking news reached his family: Michael had been murdered. His body was lying on 15th street number 12-31 in the Porvenir neighborhood, with multiple bullet wounds. The circumstances surrounding his murder continue to be under investigation.

third homicide

Finally, also in the early hours of this August 13, at approximately 04:00 hours, another somber chapter was added to this wave of violence. Edinson Balcue Castro was murdered in the village of Canastos in the municipality of Isnos. He suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

These unexpected and unfortunate events have left the communities of southern Huila in shock, while the authorities intensify their investigations and efforts to find those responsible and shed light on these crimes.

Some of the deceased present judicial notes for different crimes.

