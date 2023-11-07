Three homicides stained the festive weekend in Valledupar with blood

While citizens were preparing to enjoy the festive bridge of ‘All Saints’the wave of violence stained the beginning of this festivity with blood, which was overshadowed by the occurrence of three murders in isolated events in less than 24 hours in Valledupar.

MURDER IN THE EL CARMEN NEIGHBORHOOD

The first incident occurred after 8 pm on Friday, when it was Libardo Antonio Parada Vásquez shot to death while he was chatting in the establishment of company name ‘My No‘, in it El Carmen neighborhoodin the center of the capital of Cesar.

While chatting in a cantina, Libardo Antonio Parada Vásquez was murdered in the El Carmen neighborhood. Photo: Archive

Parada Vásquez was dancing and was intercepted by a hitman, who took advantage of having his back turned and hit him two bullet impacts. According to witnesses, the person who murdered this citizen carried out the crime without saying a word.

Parada Vásquez’s body presents two wounds, one in the left parietal region and another in the left arm, wounds that caused her death.

This person managed to be helped and taken to the Clínica Médicos Ltd., but despite the efforts of the doctors, he died moments later due to the severity of the injuries.

According to what was learned, the fatal victim of this incident was a native of Fonseca and had a judicial record for trafficking, manufacturing and/or possession of narcotics on June 13, 2013.

IN THE MIDDLE OF AN ALLEGED ROBBERY, MURDER IN BELLAVISTA

The second incident occurred in the middle of an alleged robbery where he lost his life. Jairo Enrique Muñoz Palmera62 years old, after an armed individual who had stripped him of his belongings shot him a couple of times, leaving him badly injured.

Moments when the subject approaches Jairo Enrique Muñoz Palmera and then shoots him. Photo: taken from security camera

This crime happened at 9 y 40 on Friday night Bellavista Urbanizationwest of the city.

The event was recorded thanks to security cameras of the sector in which you can see how two subjects on board a motorcycle pass by at first, and select the victim of their criminal act.

Muñoz Palmera was entering a home, so he did not notice the appearance of the alleged criminals. One of the motorcyclists got off the motorcycle, approached the citizen, stole his belongings and shot him with firearmleaving him seriously injured.

People from the sector took this citizen to a healthcare center, but unfortunately the doctors confirmed his death moments later.

The body of Muñoz Palmera was transferred to the facilities of the Institute of Legal Medicine for the corresponding autopsy.

The video was provided to the Criminal Investigation Section, SIJIN, which is carrying out the relevant investigations for the identification and capture of those responsible for this crime.

MURDER IN THE FRANCISCO JAVIER NEIGHBORHOOD

In the north of the city, a man was shot dead. 17 year old young manwhen he was hit by a firearm in the Francisco Javier neighborhood.

This crime occurred last Saturday afternoon, and although his identity was not initially known, hours later, it was confirmed as Heiner David Julio Valencia, 17 years oldas the fatal victim of this incident.

The first hypotheses suggest that the deceased would have been approached by motorized men who shot repeatedly until causing his death.

Some witnesses to this event indicated that this minor had been beaten by the community in the days prior to the event, due to an alleged theft.

Julio Valencia’s body was taken to the Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences facilities for rigorous procedures.

THE AMOUNT

With these crimes it increased to 116 The number of homicides that have occurred during 2023 in Valledupar.

This figure includes femicides and does not simply count deaths by firearm, but also includes those caused by sharp weapons and blunt weapons.

By Judicial Editorial THE PYLON

