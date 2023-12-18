Three hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli army “held up white cloth”

“In fighting in Shuja’iya, the army wrongly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the soldiers opened fire in their direction and were killed,” the statement said on Friday. Shuja’iya, a suburb of Gaza city, is considered a stronghold of the Palestinian organization Hamas.

New information from the Israeli army shows that the three men in question were carrying white homemade flags and were not wearing a T-shirt. Yet the soldier is said to have “felt threatened” and shot. Two died immediately, a third was able to flee but was killed afterwards – despite the commander’s requests to stop shooting.

According to Hagari, suspicions soon arose that the three dead may have been hostages. The bodies were therefore transferred to Israeli territory, after which their identity became more clear.

It is said to be Alon Shamriz, who was kidnapped from the Kfar Aza kibbutz on October 7. 25-year-old Samer Fouad Talalka, the eldest of a family of ten children, and Yotam Haim (28), a drummer who had to perform at a music festival in Israel on October 7.

“This is a tragic incident, the military bears full responsibility,” Hagari said. He also extends his condolences to the relatives.

The three victims. — © AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “I bow my head in deep sadness and mourning over the fall of three of our dear sons who were abducted… My heart goes out to the grieving families in their difficult time.” Netanyahu also praised Israeli soldiers, saying they are “imbued with the sacred mission of bringing back our abductees, even at the cost of their own lives.”

“Even on this difficult night, we will bind our wounds, learn lessons and continue a supreme effort to bring all our abductees home safely.” The army has launched an investigation into the fatal incident.

On Friday evening, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Tel Aviv to demand the immediate release of hostages. 130 people are still believed to be held hostage.

Killed journalist

An Al Jazeera cameraman was also killed in Gaza on Friday when an Israeli rocket hit a school where people were taking shelter. “The cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, lay bleeding to death for more than five hours as Israeli forces prevented ambulances and rescuers from reaching him,” the network said. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment, The Guardian said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists called on international authorities to conduct an independent investigation into the incident “to hold the perpetrators to account.”

