Three injured and millions in damage

A fire in downtown Winnenden kept the fire brigade in suspense on Thursday. A man is said to have jumped from a balcony to save himself from the flames. Residents can no longer return to their homes.

Blue lights and sirens instead of shopping sprees and street cafés: the state of emergency prevailed in downtown Winnenden on Thursday. The fire in a residential and commercial building on Marktstrasse was reported early in the morning. The flames caused a large-scale deployment of the fire brigade and rescue services in the city center – and left behind three injured people as well as structural damage worth millions.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. in an apartment, the cause of the flames is not yet clear. “We could already see the fire from the tool shed,” reports Florian Class, the spokesman for the Winnenden fire brigade.

The firefighters approached Marktstraße with a large contingent of 16 vehicles and around 120 emergency services. Pictures from the scene show high flames erupting from the roof of the building and firefighters trying to get the fire under control from aerial ladders, among other things. It is believed that the fire started on the first floor of the building or above. Eyewitnesses described dramatic scenes and reported screams for help.

One person suffers serious injuries

According to Florian Class, the development on Marktstraße is very dense. “The surrounding buildings were evacuated, we attacked the inside and the outside at the same time,” he explains. Around 20 people were taken out of the buildings. “We were able to completely save one of the neighboring houses, but the roof structure of another building was damaged,” says the fire department spokesman.

Eventually the fire was extinguished. Two people were slightly injured in the fire in the city center. A resident suffered serious injuries during the operation – it was still unclear on Thursday whether he sustained them from the flames. Eyewitnesses had reported that the man was injured when he jumped from a first-floor balcony to save himself.

According to fire department spokesman Florian Class, all of the injured are residents of the building. In addition to the firefighters from Winnenden, colleagues from Rudersberg were also on duty. The Waiblingen fire brigade searched the building with their group of drones for embers and took pictures for the police. A turntable ladder vehicle had also been requested from Waiblingen, and the Fellbach fire brigade was on site in Winnenden with the respiratory protection team.

A total of around 120 emergency services were involved – including Siegfried Lorek, member of the state parliament, who works as a firefighter in Winnenden and has postponed an interview with our newspaper because of the operation. “The building will no longer be salvageable,” he said when asked. According to a fire expert, the gable wall of the building arched so much that it had to be supported, the built-in wooden beams suffered considerable damage from the flames and lost several centimeters of their original strength.

The building is considered to be in danger of collapsing

The operation was still ongoing at noon, the so-called post-extinguishing work was underway. “We also have to secure the gable of the affected house so that it doesn’t fall and possibly cause further damage,” explains Class. Due to the damage caused by the flames and the extinguishing water, the building is considered to be in danger of collapsing and may not be entered. There were obstructions in downtown Winnenden because the fire brigade had set up a barrier because of the danger of falling bricks and broken glass. Since the residents cannot return to the house, according to Class, the city will have to start looking for accommodation for those affected. The extent of the damage to neighboring houses is still being investigated.

According to an initial estimate, the damage caused by the fire is around one million euros. The criminal police have routinely started investigations to find clues to the cause of the fire, which is still unclear. However, this task is likely to be complicated by the danger of collapse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

