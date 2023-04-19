Three injured in an accident on the B1 in Hörsching

The accident happened shortly after two in the morning in Hörsching (Linz-Land district). A 20-year-old was traveling towards Marchtrenk with an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old. Immediately after exiting the Neubau tunnel, the young woman drove the BMW off the main road. The car drove onto an embankment and rolled over several times, police said.
Two-hour closure of the B1
Ambulance and paramedics treated the injured at the scene of the accident. The driver (21) was taken to the Wels-Grieskirchen clinic, her passengers are being treated in the accident hospital and in the Kepler clinic in Linz. During the clean-up work by the Hörsching fire brigade, the accident site on the B1 in the direction of Wels was completely closed. The road was only reopened around four in the morning, the fire brigade announced on Facebook.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.