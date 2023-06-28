Home » Three injured in fire in Melsdorf tire hall | > – News
News

by admin
As of: 06/28/2023 9:03 p.m

Three people were injured in a fire in the hall of a tire and car dealership in Melsdorf (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district) on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in the hall of a tire and car dealership in Melsdorf near Kiel on Wednesday afternoon. A dense cloud of smoke could be seen from miles away, said a fire department spokesman. Three people were injured in the fire – including two company employees and a firefighter, a fire department spokesman said in the early evening. Nothing was initially known about the severity of the injuries.

Almost 400 firefighters on duty

The fire in the approximately ten by seventy meter hall broke out in the afternoon for reasons that have not yet been clarified. The neighboring building was also affected by the fire. The hall was completely burned out, but is still standing. The amount of damage is still unclear, said the spokesman. A total of around 380 emergency services were busy with the post-extinguishing work well into the night. The Technical Relief Agency checked the statics of the burned-out hall.

Around 100 firefighters were on site.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the barn fire early Sunday afternoon.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 06/28/2023 | 17:00 o’clock

