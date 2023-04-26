‘Three-judge bench ignored prerogatives of National Assembly’: Speaker’s letter to Chief Justice

Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Umar Atta Bandial under the title of ‘interference in the powers of the Parliament’.

The letter written to Supreme Court Chief Justice Omar Atta Bandial on Wednesday consists of five pages.

In the text of the letter, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf says, ‘I am writing to you as the Speaker of the National Assembly and the protector of the House.’

Speaker National Assembly wrote that ‘I am writing this letter as an expression of concern and concern of public representatives on some recent decisions of the Supreme Court reported in the media and the comments of some honorable judges.’

The letter states that ‘the National Assembly strongly feels that the recent decision interferes with two of the fundamental constitutional duties of the National Assembly.’

The five-page letter said that on April 14 and 19, a three-member bench ordered the State Bank and the Finance Ministry to release 21 billion to the Election Commission. These orders were issued despite the strict prohibition of giving money by the National Assembly.

“Unfortunately, the three-member bench completely ignored the constitutional process and prerogatives of the National Assembly. It appears that the three-judge bench gave the order in haste.’

The letter further states that ‘the three-member bench ordered the federal government to release 21 billion out of the ordinary.’

In the letter written by the Speaker of the National Assembly, it has also been said that the three-member bench threatened the federal government with dire consequences if the money is not released.

“It is regrettable to say that this is an attempt to subjugate the National Assembly.”

“The National Assembly is clear that this order is unacceptable and an affront to the authority, prerogatives and jurisdiction of the National Assembly,” the letter said.

He said that ‘I want to tell you the opinion of the House that the dispute over the issue of money is very destructive to the national interest.’

“On behalf of the National Assembly, I assure you that money will be kept for general elections in the budget of the next financial year.”

On the other hand, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to correspondent Qarat-ul-Ain Shirazi, has confirmed that Chairman PTI Imran Khan has formed a two-member committee to negotiate with the government, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad. Chaudhry included.’

“The function of the Supreme Court is not to arbitrate, it is to give judgments according to law.”

Earlier in Islamabad on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the meeting of the coalition parties in Islamabad to reach a political consensus on holding joint elections in Pakistan, that the function of the Supreme Court is not to mediate or panchayat, but Decisions have to be made according to the constitution. We did not accept the decision of the three-member bench.

He said that ‘Parliament has given its decision on three or four issues. We have been told that tomorrow we have to tell, this matter has to be decided by the Parliament. It is not for me and you to decide.’

About the talks with Tehreek-e-Insaaf, he said that ‘the majority opinion is that we should not close the door of dialogue. There is also an opinion that we should convey this matter to him through the Speaker and the parliamentary committee can work on this matter and make room for it, so that the nation can know that the coalition government has given everyone a day on the election in the country. Made a last ditch effort to collect.’

According to him, ‘We have never made ego our problem. But he never lowered his ego for unity in the nation.’

On this occasion, he said that every effort was made to divide the country. Even Pakistan Army was not spared. PTI agents living outside Pakistan played a heinous role, perhaps the enemy would not have played such a role.’

Former President Asif Ali Zaradri, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Aftab Sherpao, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Magsi, Agha Hassan Baloch, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Sajid Mir, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam. Aurangzeb, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General of Pakistan, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ishaq Dar and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders participated.

After the meeting of the coalition parties, the meeting of the federal cabinet will also be held on Wednesday itself. The Supreme Court has ordered to hold elections in Punjab province on May 14.

However, the Election Commission had told the Supreme Court that it had not received the required funds to conduct the election and had not been assured of providing security.

Moreover, the Ministry of Defense has also submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the security situation of the country.

The Ministry of Defense has requested the Supreme Court to review its order to hold elections on May 14.

The Supreme Court had asked the political parties to discuss among themselves to resolve the issue, on which the government lawyer informed the Supreme Court last week that due to the five-day Eid holiday, there could not be an immediate consultation. Therefore, on April 26, the coalition parties will consult.

Today is the last day of the deadline given by the Supreme Court to the government and the PTI to reach a consensus on the date of joint elections in the country.

A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building (Sohail Akhtar/The Independent Urdu)

The court had written in one of its orders that the report of the meeting held on April 26 should be submitted to the Supreme Court on April 27 and the next hearing would be held on April 27.

On April 18, the Chief Justice had said in the hearing of the election case: ‘I hope Maulana Fazlur Rehman will show some flexibility.’

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the ruling alliance and the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, took a strong stance in a press conference after these remarks of the Chief Justice and said that ‘Supreme Court should clarify its position whether it is a court or a panchayat?’

He added: ‘The court is saying that you should talk to Imran Khan and agree on one of the dates of the election, the court can create flexibility for Imran Khan, so why can’t it create flexibility for us? The Supreme Court should be flexible in its attitude.

While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is facing concerns of JUI on the issue of simultaneous elections across the country, another party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which is part of the ruling alliance PDM, has expressed its concerns over the digital census in Karachi. .

MQM chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a press conference demanding an extension in the date of digital census.