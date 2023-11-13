Three men and a woman are responsible for the fire at the Gamarra Registry Office

For the crimes of aggravated homicide, attempted aggravated homicide, arson and violence against a public servant, three men and a woman were captured as allegedly responsible for the fire in the Registry Office of the municipality of Gamarra, Cesar, in events recorded on the 28th of October and where an official of the entity was killed, plus two more injured, as well as two police officers.

The captures occurred through procedures carried out by the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), in Gamarra. The detainees would be involved in the attacks on several officials who were trying to prevent a crowd from entering the headquarters of the municipal Registrar’s Office; and the subsequent fire and destruction of the electoral authority headquarters.

“The Prosecutor’s Office will present the suspects before a guarantee control judge and will charge them, according to their possible participation, the work of the judicial police continues to carry out a sixth arrest warrant related to these events,” indicated the attorney general of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa.

