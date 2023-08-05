Three men are captured for the crime of aggravated robbery in Aguachica

Through procedures carried out by the Cesar Police Department, three men were captured in the municipality of Aguachica, Cesar, who presented an arrest warrant for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft.

The arrests were made through judicial investigation work, carried out by police officers, an operation where three individuals identified as Jader Flores, 22; Fabián Lázaro, 24 years old; and Leonardo Pallares, 25 years old.

The detainees were read their rights as persons under the power of the competent authorities, and were subsequently transferred to the facilities of the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) of the Prosecutor’s Office, where they must answer for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft.

According to the police entity, with the dismantling of this criminal organization, the community continues to respond, which is the most affected by the criminal acts that these groups perpetuate daily, generating insecurity and anxiety in society.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

