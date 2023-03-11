Formal investigation with provisional detention for the crime of illicit trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm, Luis Alfonso Amaya and his life partner, Zaida Lisseth Candel Osorio, were decreed this Friday afternoon, who will remain in prison while the process lasts. penalty against him.

The couple is linked to a drug trafficking structure.

In the initial hearing in the Justice of the Peace of Antiguo Cuscatlán, the evidence presented by prosecutors of the Specialized Unit for Drug Trafficking Crimes against both of them was validated.

Alfonso Amaya is considered the leader of a drug trafficking structure that transports drugs from Costa Rica and Panama, and has ties to the MS.

The couple was arrested on February 22 at their home in the Bosques de Santa Elena Sur residential area, Antiguo Cuscatlán, where seven kilos of cocaine and another 10 portions of different sizes were seized, with a total value of $197,449. with 90 cents.

Several firearms were also seized from 4 other homes owned by the defendant.

In another criminal proceeding, Alfredo Amaya Pineda, brother of Alfonso Amaya, was arrested on October 5, 2022 in the Santa Clara neighborhood of Cojutepeque, after 39 kilos of cocaine were also found buried in his house.

That day his wife Alba Iris de Amaya was also captured, both are being prosecuted for the crime of Illicit Traffic.

These last two defendants are waiting to face trial.

On the day of Alfonso Amaya’s arrest, the Attorney General of the Republic asserted: “We have dealt a heavy blow to this criminal structure because with the capture of the brothers Alfonso Amaya and Juan Alfredo Amaya we are cutting off the flow of cocaine that they handled and that had ramifications up to the mara salvatrucha”.

