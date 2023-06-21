Three men convicted in New York for crackdown on Chinese exiles

US Department of Justice press conference April 17, 2023 on the arrest of two Chinese for setting up a secret Chinese police station in New York: Breon Peace, Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, with David Newman, Assistant Attorney General for National Security in the US Department of Justice (left), Michael Driscoll (2nd from right), deputy director of the FBI’s New York field office, and David Sundberg (right), deputy director of the FBI’s Washington DC field office. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

A US court has found three men guilty of stalking Chinese exiles in the United States on behalf of the Chinese government. A jury in Brooklyn on Tuesday convicted a former New York police officer of being an “illegal agent” for China.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the private investigator faces up to 20 years in prison. He was convicted along with two Chinese living in the United States.

The three men are said to have been involved in an operation known as a “fox hunt” by the Chinese authorities to urge Chinese living abroad to return home. The leadership in Beijing defends the approach with the fight against corruption. The US authorities, on the other hand, see the operation as a targeted approach against Chinese government critics.





The case, which was sentenced in Brooklyn on Tuesday, involved a former Chinese government official who lives in the state of New Jersey, which borders New York. The three convicts were involved in a “fox-hunting” operation to “threaten, harass, monitor and intimidate” the man and his family, federal prosecutors said. This was intended to force the man and his wife to return to China.

The former police officer is said to have spied on the man. Another convict is said to have blackmailed the man in September 2018 with the threatening message: “If you are willing to return to the (Chinese) mainland and spend ten years in prison, your wife and children will be fine.” The year before The man’s then 82-year-old father is said to have been brought to the United States to persuade the man to return to China. (afp)

