The victim was reportedly kidnapped by three hooded men when she was meeting with the community of the township of La Playita.

At the request of a prosecutor from the Special Investigation Unit (UEI), a guarantee control judge imposed an insurance measure in a prison on three men accused of the crime of the social leader, Fredy Mena Obregón, perpetrated on October 8, 2022.

The victim was a social leader in the region and worked as a substitute prosecutor for the Popular Campesino Organization of Alto Atrato (Cocomopoca).

The events under investigation occurred in the township of La Playita in the municipality of Lloró (Chocó), when hooded men arrived at a place where the community was having a bingo and took Mena Obregón against her will.

The inhabitants of the corregimiento began the search for the man and the following day his lifeless body was found, with gunshot wounds, in the vicinity of the corregimiento.

Those affected by the decision are: Diego Luis Rentería Rentería, alias Nacho; Carlos Henry Mena Rentería, alias Cheito, and Jehiber Mena Rentería alias H, who were charged with the crimes of aggravated homicide, simple kidnapping; and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

Alias ​​H, was also charged with the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, and carrying arms and ammunition for restricted use, for the exclusive use of the armed forces, or explosives, in flagrante delicto.

The defendants were captured in a joint action carried out with the Elite Police Corps, the National Navy and the Military Gaula, in the village of Ladrilleros, in the township of Juanchaco in Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca), where they would have fled to avoid the action of The authorities.