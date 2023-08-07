Three men were arrested for rape and child pornography

Three men were arrested by National Police (PNC) agents for rape of minors and child pornography, the head of the Ministry of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported on Friday.

They are José Fermín Valencia Cruz, José Ricardo Renderos Pérez and Salvador Antonio Coto, accused of “sexual predators,” reported Villatoro.

The official pointed out in a message on Twitter that the arrests were made in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) during an operation, of which he did not provide further details or specify where it was carried out.

“These sexual predators are a danger and of course we are NOT going to allow them into our society,” he said.

Villatoro pointed out that “under threats and physical force these cowardly subjects subdued their victims and also committed the crime of child pornography.”

“We are going to make sure that these crimes do not go unpunished and do true #justice,” he added.

At least 1,387 cases of rape of minors and 1,520 cases of rape were registered in El Salvador between January and December 2022, according to data from the Alliance for the Rights of Children, Adolescents and Youth in El Salvador.

According to official data, from January to December 2021, 6,554 victims of sexual violence were registered throughout the country, of which 91.5% (5,995) were committed against women; 485 against men and in 74 of the cases the sex was not determined.

Amnesty International (AI) has considered El Salvador one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women due to the rates of femicide and the high levels of sexual violence they face.

