The group stage is just around the corner and millionaires has the obligation to have a good result against one of the favorites of the competition. Atlético Mineiro visit Bogotá with a good history in favor, where they hope to ensure a good result, to take the advantage to the second leg.

Although on paper, the Colombian teams are not the strongest in the series against the Brazilians. Despite the fact that soccer in our country has great quality, there are other factors that benefit soccer players in the league in Brazil. For example, his transfers to the old continent.

In this specific case, we want to show you the difference between three players of Atlético Mineiro and the complete list of millionaireswhich is worth the same as the footballers of the Brazilian team, who have a very important background at the international level.

Let’s start with the albiazul outfit. millionairesaccording to the Transfermarkt portal, has a value on his payroll €19.85 millionwhere the most expensive soccer player in the squad is Álvaro Montero, who is worth 2.4 million euros, along with Andrés Llinás, who is worth 2.2 million euros.

For its part, the staff Atlético Mineiro has a value of 119 million euros, of which 40 million come from three players, two Brazilians and one Argentineof which one of them has a past in European football, specifically in the Bayer Leverkusenwhere the German team left him on loan to the whole of Brazil.

What is the Mineiro player worth more than half of the Millionaires payroll?



According to Transfermarkt, the player Matias Zaracho from Argentina is the most valuable footballer of the Brazilian team, where his €14 million They show off their great talent and how decisive they are for the team. With 5 million more Euros, you could have the list of Millionaires.

One of its most outstanding players is Paulinho, who with the number 10 paints to be the headache of all the teams he faces miner, both locally and internationally. Its market value is 7 million euros.