The ministers of culture, sport y education They left their portfolios due to disagreements with the reforms presented by the Government of President Petro.

Replacements were immediately named. “I appreciate the services provided by Ministers Alejandro Gaviria, María Isabel Urrutia and Patricia Ariza, with their contributions they have contributed to enriching the debate and initiating the changes for which the country voted. And I invite you to help us build this social pact from wherever you are. I have decided to name Aurora Vergara as Minister of Education and astrid rodriguez as Minister of Sport; so that with new energies they can culminate the process of reforms that have been started” assured Petro.

health reform

The departure of the three ministers occurs in the midst of the crisis generated within the national government due to objections made within the cabinet about the health reform.

Alejandro Gaviria signed a letter together with the Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López; the Minister of Finance, Antonio José Ocampo, and the Director of National Planning, Jorge Iván González, in which they warned that an additional $16.91 billion would be needed in the first year of implementation of the health reform, which is not clear where would they come from They also disagreed with ending the EPS.

reactions

“I do not understand why today without telling me they declare me insubstantial and I leave the Government. Such is politics and that does not

mortifies. I have done everything possible to clean up the Ministry of Sports and that is surely why” assured María Isabel Urrutia in Hora 20.

María Isabel assured that she found 1,800 paralyzed projects in which she found corruption.

Senator Miguel Uribe through his account Twitter He assured “Bad message from Petro when removing Alejandro Gaviria for having criticized the health reform. Not accepting different positions within his cabinet will lead Petro and his ministers to make many more mistakes. All the ministers are notified: they cannot disagree”.

Petro assured that “we will continue seeking consensus and agreements to consolidate and deepen our reforms. My

cabinet and I as President of the Republic remain committed to bringing out not only reforms, but reforms that substantially improve the lives of all Colombian men and women”.

This is the first ministerial crisis experienced by the Gustavo Petro government, which will be 7 months old on March 7.

