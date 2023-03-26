Home News Three months in a coma: 60 meters in free fall: Today Peter Rauch can laugh again
Three months in a coma: 60 meters in free fall: Today Peter Rauch can laugh again

The Semriacher Kesselfall started the season again this year. The paths are easy to pass, the footbridges have been renewed. Two years ago in February things looked different. Farmer Peter Rauch from Semriach helped clear the gorge of tree trunks and branches. A dangerous job. It was freezing cold. The rocks slippery. And suddenly his memory breaks off. “The next moment I look out the window and think to myself, are they crazy? Why are they mowing the lawn in the middle of winter?” The 58-year-old is so amazed that it took some time before he realized he had just woken up from his coma. Three months later.

