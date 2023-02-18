Judge 1 of the Municipal Criminal Court of Quibdó, with functions of control of guarantees, sheltered with an assurance measure of preventive detention in a prison establishment against Yesid Aguilar Lemus, coordinator of the Maderas Chocó project, César García Pino, contractor, and Ángel María Melo Chaverra , intervener.

The investigation has to do with serious irregularities in the Maderas Chocó project and with the alleged contract crimes without compliance with legal requirements and embezzlement by appropriation.

Irregular commission and per diem advances

The 7th sectional prosecutor for crimes against the public administration presented several irregular advances of commissions and per diems by the project coordinator Yesid Aguilar Lemus.

There was an advance of ten million pesos to socialize and launch on July 29, 2021 a wood transformation center in Bahía Solano. This center does not exist and a certificate of permanence was falsified.

New advances were paid without legalizing previous advances.

On September 30, 2021, a false advance for 26.7 million pesos was approved to hold a discussion about the center of wood in Carmen de Atrato. A certificate of permanence was provided by a Codechocó official in Carmen de Atrato, who said that his signature was forged.

An advance of 30 million pesos was approved to carry out the project closing workshop on September 2, 2021 in Belén de Bajirá. It was all a lie.

An advance of 39 million pesos was approved to hold workshops on July 22, 2021 in Nuquí and Pizarro. An invoice was provided for two charter flights from the company Chocó Fly SAS. The manager of this company said that at that time it did not work, that they did not carry out said charter flights and that this invoice is false. A certificate of permanence from a Codechocó official was also attached, which turned out to be false.

Contract 003 of October 8, 2020for a value of 6,222 million pesos, for the construction (first phase) of the Technological Development Center for Wood, signed by David Mosquera, current rector of the Technological University of Chocó, UTCH, with César Augusto García Pino, from the Atrato consortium 2020.

The prosecutor’s office assures that this contract had bad and not very serious previous studies, the plans do not match the plot of land, without an environmental management plan. There was apparent bidding and criminal handling of the advance. There was no real tender, it did not have a guarantee policy but a useless bond, which is not a guarantee of anything. The contracting principle was violated.

“This Center is a white elephant, next to the so-called Chocó stadium, another white elephant,” said the prosecutor.

This Center was contracted violating the POT of the municipality of Atrato, in an area without public services.

Despite the fact that the requirement of establishing a trust (with Banco de Bogotá) was met, 311 million pesos were transferred directly to the contractor and only four useless holes (cavities or excavations) were made. There was no investment plan here, without justification.