Home News Three more US banks fail and face possible bankruptcy
News

Three more US banks fail and face possible bankruptcy

by admin
Three more US banks fail and face possible bankruptcy

turbulence in the financial markets

After the collapse of the »Silicon Valley Bank«, three more US banks have now crashed on the stock market. These are the First Republic Bank, the Pacific Westerns and the Western Alliance.

Photo: Pixabay

Published:

von

After the collapse of the »Silicon Valley Bank«, three more US banks have now crashed on the stock market. These are the First Republic Bank, the Pacific Westerns and the Western Alliance. Is there a domino effect?

As the press reported, the shares of the US private bank “First Republic Bank” fell more than 75 percent at the top. The shares of “Western Alliance” fell at times by almost 85 percent and “PacWest Bancorp” by up to 59.5 percent. Then trading was halted due to volatility.

US President Joe Biden is trying to reassure citizens and investors. He called on Congress and regulators to tighten regulations for financial institutions.


See also  Liguria, the parish priest of Bonassola: "For a Catholic it is permissible to have an opening on euthanasia"

You may also like

Essen problem intersection: accidents with pedestrians again and...

Typical Lenten products become more expensive in the...

In Niquitao there is a new headquarters of...

Kabakoo launches the “Build tomorrow in the Sahel”...

The chess of total peace by Gustavo Petro

GitHub Desktop 3.2: Preview your pull requests

Press review of Tuesday March 14, 2023: Recurring...

David Murcia, founder of DMG, recounted the torture...

Woman Suspected of Food Poisoning and Death After...

Anger at speeders: “Crossing the street is like...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy