After the collapse of the »Silicon Valley Bank«, three more US banks have now crashed on the stock market. These are the First Republic Bank, the Pacific Westerns and the Western Alliance. Is there a domino effect?

As the press reported, the shares of the US private bank “First Republic Bank” fell more than 75 percent at the top. The shares of “Western Alliance” fell at times by almost 85 percent and “PacWest Bancorp” by up to 59.5 percent. Then trading was halted due to volatility.

US President Joe Biden is trying to reassure citizens and investors. He called on Congress and regulators to tighten regulations for financial institutions.