Three multinationals will award 20,000 scholarships in cloud computing

This is the “Talent in the Cloud” program, created by Nexa and Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has worked with the ‘edtech’ of corporate training UBITS. The initiative seeks to train 20,000 people in Latin America in ‘cloud computing’ until 2025. The contents will be offered free of charge and virtually in two stages: “Discover the AWS Cloud” y “Talento Cloud Pro”.

The contents will be delivered through two courses: in its initial phase “Discover the AWS cloud”, it is a five-hour course that provides an introduction to cloud fundamentals. At the end of this course, 1,000 students will be selected to continue with phase two of the program.

In the other stage of the course, “Cloud Pro Talent”, professional training will be provided with a view to working in technology. Will start with UBITS from August 2023. They will work on: introduction to programming, social and emotional skills, as well as cloud applications, security, architecture, pricing structure and support.

