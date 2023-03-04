An alliance between the Ministry of Justice and Law, the Chamber of Commerce of Tuluá, Mayors of the center of Valle del Cauca and the private company, allowed the training of 55 community leaders that will carry out peaceful resolution of conflicts in the new Pace of Andalusia, Bugalagrande and Tuluá.

In the presence of the Minister of Justice, Néstor Iván Osuna Patiño, the inauguration of eleven Conciliation Service Points in Equidad Pace was heldwhich are physical spaces determined by the municipal Government Secretariats to guarantee the community’s access to support in conciliation.

More than a hundred cases of daily conflicts have been successfully dealt with through this alternative for conflict resolution in said municipalities.

This initiative is carried out within the framework of the program “Community and Respect for Life”, which is part of Nestlé’s Creating Shared Value strategy and seeks to promote safer and more peaceful communities.

The 55 community leaders were certified in 2021 as Conciliators in Equity by the Ministry of Justice and Law and have already begun work in the Paceto manage conflict situations in communities.

The voluntary work carried out by young people and adults between the ages of 21 and 72 seeks to contribute to their communities by resolving conflicts peacefully.

coexistence and peace

Carlos Barragán, director of Corporate Affairs of Nestlé Colombia said that “It is a pride for us to be able to promote, together with our allies, initiatives that, in addition to promoting coexistenceallow us to advance in terms of building peace and regeneration of the social fabric in these communities”.

The official added that with the delivery of the eleven Pace service points and the exercise carried out in them by the 55 certified equity conciliators who have the psychosocial and communication skills to carry out their role efficientlythe company advances in the purpose of promoting well-being for this and future generations.

committed

For his part, Kevin Stiven Gonzáles, conciliator at Equidad, stated that “thanks to the program, the conciliators were able to reinforce our knowledge on issues of citizen participation and receive fundamental tools to manage conflictive situations with the community”.

He added that “I am sure that with the training that we received and the Pace that will be available to our community, we can be an active part of the transformation and improvement of neighborhood relations in our municipalitiesbecause young people are committed to achieving the peace that the country so longs for”.

Both the Ministry of Justice and the mayoralties, They invited the community to process daily conflicts through these points and with the help of conciliators who have the training and experience to guide them in these types of procedures.

