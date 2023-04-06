Authorities of Arauca remain on alert due to the increase in rainfall, currently there are three municipalities in public calamity, and according to the Risk Management Council, containment works have been in operation in several rivers up to now.

During the weekend there was a lot of activity with several floods of the Bojabá, Cusay and Arauca rivers, making it even necessary to rescue some people who had been trapped in an arm of the Cusay, but the good news is that the work of the community members of El Boom worked.

In the last meeting of the departmental Risk Management Committee, different activities were scheduled and communication channels were activated, since there are three municipalities in Public Calamity, such as Tame, Saravena and Arauquita, for which reason it is sought to implement the necessary actions that accompany aid agencies and municipalities in the early detection of possible emergencies.

And engineer Daney Bayona, from Departmental Risk Management, maintained that in El Botalón, enough beach was generated and the phenomenon of erosion and scour that had been bringing the river closer to the road, the school and the populated center was stopped. For its part, the Arauca river threatens the El Cubarro sector, but actions have been taken by the Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office, in accordance with what was agreed at the work table the previous week and there is already an excavator that will arrive in the field by clarinet player

Videos and information also arrived of an emergency in the Caño Negro sector, in Saravena, affecting the military bridge, where they had advanced with some protections. Regarding the crops near the hydric rocks, whose lands are too fertile, pedagogy and better agricultural practices are needed, so that there is sedimentation.

For his part, Governor Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez invited tours to be made through the municipal Risk Management Councils so that the compilation of information allows maneuvering in case of possible emergencies.

Source: Government of Arauca

