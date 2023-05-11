Three municipalities of Cesar on alert for vote tampering

The regional elections are approaching and with it a broad process in which the National Registry of Civil Status and the National Electoral Council, together with the public force and territorial entities, expand the supervision and organization mechanisms to guarantee rights and security of candidates and voters.

For this reason, in the municipality of Valledupar, an Electoral Monitoring Committee was held yesterday, convened by the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza, and in which local and national institutions participated, as well as control entities, the Police and the Army. The meeting focused on two key issues, the review of public order and electoral transhumance.

In this regard, the National Registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, stated that in Cesar the balance is positive and the issue of public order is controlled, there is only one Early Alert from the Ombudsman’s Office, in the municipality of Agustín Codazzi, which already It is being reviewed by the Police and the Army.

What is in the ‘magnifying glass’ is the alert of possible electoral transhumance in the municipalities of Tamalameque, La Jagua de Ibirico and La Paz, where there has been an atypical increase in the registration of identity cards between 55 and 64% compared to the year 2019. This aspect will be reviewed and there will be a guarantee for all candidates, so early warnings will be issued to make the respective corrections.

The process of registration of identity cards is open until the month of August, date from which the National Electoral Council will begin the review process and registrations will be canceled if necessary.

“The objective is to generate early warning to local authorities, so that they can take actions that allow offering democratic guarantees in the territories. We work to prevent citizens residing in other municipalities from electing authorities in different territories,” Vega Rocha confirmed during the Electoral Monitoring Committee in Valledupar.

It will intervene with artificial intelligence from the National Registry and with the crossing of information from 35 databases of State entities, it will be possible to set off the alarms.

Until May 10, in Cesar 13,565 citizens have registered their ID, of which 2,792 correspond to Valledupar. El Cesar has an electoral population of 884,094 people distributed in 298 polling stations.

NO ILLICIT MONEY

Regarding the controls on the financing of electoral campaigns, the National Registrar announced that the institution is entering into an agreement with the Financial Intelligence Unit (Uiaf), which will allow the detection and prosecution of illicit money in political campaigns for the territorial elections in October .

“We will avoid restricting the voter, either due to pressure from armed groups or due to the use of illegal money in political campaigns. In this sense, we need the collaboration of all the electoral actors, who are willing to denounce and a candidate who is involved, the Prosecutor’s Office will proceed with the full weight of the law, “said the official.

Andrés Meza, governor of Cesar, stressed that the mission is to work to respect democracy, security and citizen coexistence in Cesar during the electoral process on October 29.

For this reason, the Departmental Administration is providing all the tools to the public force, so that they guarantee the security of the citizenry. “At the same time, we work hand in hand with institutions such as the Ombudsman’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Registry, the issues associated with the different complaints from political groups and candidates.”

Regarding the alerts of vote tampering in three municipalities of Cesar, he said that it is an issue that is being reviewed and it will be the CNE that will take the actions in case of verifying the atypical registration of citizens.

