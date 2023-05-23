Home » Three new polling stations will be installed in Carmen del Darién
Three new polling stations will be installed in Carmen del Darién

Within the framework of the Third Municipal Committee for Electoral Monitoring and Security, in the municipality of Carmen del Darién, Chocó, facing the territorial elections on October 29, the municipal registrar, Erinson Mina Asprilla, announced the installation of three new posts voting, in rural area of ​​the municipality. The new polling stations will benefit an Embera indigenous reservation and two Afro-descendant communities.

The first will be located in the community of Alto Guayabal, in the village of Puerto Lleras, district of Jiguamiandó, and the other two, in the villages of Caño Montería and Nueva Esperanza, collective territories belonging to the Community Council of Curvaradó and Jiguamiandó.

During the session, the municipal registrar highlighted that, with the creation of these new posts by the National Registry, the communities that have a seat in these territories, mostly located more than 20 kilometers from the municipal seat, will be able to exercise their right to vote in an easier and safer way, thus avoiding having to travel for long periods of time to get to a polling station.

