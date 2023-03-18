Home News Three new Tang dynasty tombs discovered in China
Chinese archaeologists have discovered three new tombs from the Tang dynasty (AD 618-907) in the country’s northern Shanxi province, containing 48 pieces or sets of grave goods, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

A total of 30 tombs were discovered during excavations at the site, of which five belong to the Tang dynasty and the other 25 to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911 AD), said Li Hui, who was involved in the project. .

From the three clearly dated tombs, 48 ​​pieces or sets of funerary objects were extracted, including five well-preserved clay figurines and a tea set with different textures.

“Based on the epitaphs on the three tombs, we know that their owners were all officials,” Li said.

“The findings provide new materials for the study of ancient funerary and social culture in the region and in the period,” added the archaeologist.

The Tang dynasty was a time when China attracted an international reputation and spread its culture through Buddhism throughout much of Asia.

