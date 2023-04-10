In an unfortunate situation, three players from Once Caldas They were arrested in Manizales for being involved in an alleged extortion of a Spanish medical student, whose iPhone had been stolen days before the events in the Caldas capital.

According to the reports of the Police Gaulathe three detainees are being investigated for the events that occurred last Sunday, since they were captured in flagrante delicto in a shopping center in the ‘city of open doors’, where the unfortunate situation would have occurred.

The preliminary report of the capture of the three players of the Once Caldas ruled the following:

The Gaula Caldas, in coordination with the local Prosecutor’s Office 2 of Manizales, managed to capture 3 males in flagrante for the crime of extortion, moments in which they received the sum of $500,000 from a medical student (Spanish nationality) in exchange to return an iPhone cell phone that had been stolen days before

Who would be the Once Caldas players?

As mentioned by the media Alerta Manizales, the three players of the ‘white-white’ of Manizales would be the following: Guy Esteban Garcia, Samuel Mera and Davisson Mateuswho are registered in the professional team and that one of them was even a substitute in the match against the Union Magdalena from last Saturday.

The present of Once Caldas continues to be complicated

Added to this unfortunate episode in which the Caldas club hopes to rule in the next few hours, its present in football matters does not have it very well accommodated in the relegation table, after the tie with the Union Magdalena on site condition.

Of the last five games in the BetPlay League, Eleven has only added three of the 15 possible points. As a local, the Manizalita team has added only two units out of nine and on the visit they had a draw against Envigado and a loss against Huila, a direct rival in the relegation issue.

Precisely, in that table the Once Caldas It continues to lose ground with the clubs that are in trouble, such as Unión Magdalena, who scored a point on their visit to Palogrande, in addition to awarding three points to Atlético Huila.

This is the relegation table with Once Caldas:

20. Unión Magdalena: 53 points and average of 1.04

19. Atlético Huila: 13 points and average of 1.08

18. Alianza Petrolera: 100 points and an average of 1.12

17. Once Caldas: 104 points and an average of 1.16

16. Deportivo Cali: 105 points and an average of 1.17

15. Deportivo Pasto: 110 points and a 1.24 average