MUNICIPAL COUNCIL – Ass. Maggi: “intervention expected by the citizens of the area, necessary for the protection of the territory and for the safety of its inhabitants”





The project with which the Municipality of Ferrara, the Consorzio di Bonifica Pianura and Hera spa intends to solve the problem of flooding of houses and streets in Porotto involves the automation and remote control of the scolo Ladino gates. The terms for the creation of the new system are at the center of an agreement which today obtained the green light from the municipal council and which will be signed by the three partners.

“Objective of the intervention that we want to achieve – explains the municipal councilor for public works Andrea Maggi – is to solve the problems caused by the current promiscuous and manual management of the sluice gates of the final stretch of the Ladin drain, which causes difficult quota regulation, with a recurring danger of flooding during the summer season. Thanks to the automation and coordinated remote control of the three sluice gates, it will in fact be possible to increase hydraulic safety during the drainage phases, modulating their opening and closing proportionally to the volumes of water to be diverted or removed; once the drainage phase is over, the automatic closing of the sluice gates will allow the irrigation quotas to be restored without wasting water and without having to intervene manually. It is an intervention expected by the citizens of the area, necessary for the protection of the territory and for the safety of its inhabitants”.

On the basis of the agreement, the Consorzio di Bonifica will take care of the construction of the works, entrusting the works to a company specialized in the sector and providing for the construction management and construction site assistance.

The total expenditure of 66 thousand euros foreseen for the intervention will be divided equally (each of 22 thousand euros) among the three signatory partners of the agreement.







