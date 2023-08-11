Home » THREE PCC MEMBERS EXECUTED IN PARAGUAY « News cde
News

THREE PCC MEMBERS EXECUTED IN PARAGUAY « News cde

by admin
THREE PCC MEMBERS EXECUTED IN PARAGUAY « News cde

NATIONALS (special envoy) The Ministry of Justice reported that an internal dispute between members of the First Capital Command resulted in three deaths in the prisons of Misiones, Encarnación and Concepción.

According to the state portfolio report, there were incidents that resulted in the loss of three lives among persons deprived of liberty.

The Ministry of Justice maintained that these events are linked to an internal dispute between members of the First Capital Command (PCC) confined in said prisons.

The deceased were identified as: Luis Carlos Amarilla López, confined in the Cereso de Encarnación, Jorge David Centurión in Misiones and Ronaldo César Dos Santos, in Concepción.

In this regard, the Minister of Justice, Daniel Benítez, said that investigations are being carried out to clarify the facts, and relevant security measures have already been taken. “According to information there were 7 people on the list and 3 were executed. The other 4 have already been saved. It is an execution ordered as a result of an act of murder of a member of the faction in 2019, ”he commented in a conversation

“We will keep society informed about the progress and actions implemented to address this situation,” says the Justice statement.

comment

comment

See also  US-China trade call Dai Qi and Liu He each make demands | Tariffs | Epoch Times

You may also like

Young man injured in nighttime altercation

Bomb find: duds found in Dortmund Lanstrop –...

Deputies approve the bill “That creates the Courts...

The Attorney General’s Office detected possible disabilities in...

Contribution of renewable energies in generation 2022 further...

Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister, read Constitution before...

What will be the starting eleven for Millonarios...

Cobra Affair: Investigations Closed | News.at

Details and Schedule for August Payment of US...

According to the constitution and the law, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy