THREE PCC MEMBERS EXECUTED IN PARAGUAY « News cde

NATIONALS (special envoy) The Ministry of Justice reported that an internal dispute between members of the First Capital Command resulted in three deaths in the prisons of Misiones, Encarnación and Concepción.

According to the state portfolio report, there were incidents that resulted in the loss of three lives among persons deprived of liberty.

The Ministry of Justice maintained that these events are linked to an internal dispute between members of the First Capital Command (PCC) confined in said prisons.

The deceased were identified as: Luis Carlos Amarilla López, confined in the Cereso de Encarnación, Jorge David Centurión in Misiones and Ronaldo César Dos Santos, in Concepción.

In this regard, the Minister of Justice, Daniel Benítez, said that investigations are being carried out to clarify the facts, and relevant security measures have already been taken. “According to information there were 7 people on the list and 3 were executed. The other 4 have already been saved. It is an execution ordered as a result of an act of murder of a member of the faction in 2019, ”he commented in a conversation

“We will keep society informed about the progress and actions implemented to address this situation,” says the Justice statement.

