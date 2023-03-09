Three workers who were trapped this Thursday at a depth of 900 meters in a potash mine in the town of Súria (Barcelona), Spain, died in the accident, sources from the regional government of Catalonia confirmed to EFE.

Firefighters and Police officers continue to work to rescue the bodies of the three workers, together with the teams from Iberpotash, a company that operates the mine in this town in the Spanish region of Catalonia, although the work is complex given that the area of ​​the accident it is very unstable.

The accident occurred at 08:53 local time, due to a landslide in a mine gallery, to which nine firefighters traveled, including the Special Actions Group and a helicopter for health emergencies, as well as members of the the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Police of Catalonia, including agents of the Subsoil Group.