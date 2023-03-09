Home News Three people die after being trapped in a landslide in a mine in Spain
News

Three people die after being trapped in a landslide in a mine in Spain

by admin
Three people die after being trapped in a landslide in a mine in Spain

Three workers who were trapped this Thursday at a depth of 900 meters in a potash mine in the town of Súria (Barcelona), Spain, died in the accident, sources from the regional government of Catalonia confirmed to EFE.

Firefighters and Police officers continue to work to rescue the bodies of the three workers, together with the teams from Iberpotash, a company that operates the mine in this town in the Spanish region of Catalonia, although the work is complex given that the area of ​​the accident it is very unstable.

The accident occurred at 08:53 local time, due to a landslide in a mine gallery, to which nine firefighters traveled, including the Special Actions Group and a helicopter for health emergencies, as well as members of the the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Police of Catalonia, including agents of the Subsoil Group.

See also  Snow and rain: the weather forecast for the weekend

You may also like

To go to London you will have to...

Sea eagles are already setting up their nest...

Captured in Puerto Gaitán presumed member of the...

The Hunan delegation held a group meeting to...

from the G17 and SL series for injection...

Difficult days for the center

Stocks Rise on US Claims Data By Investing.com

Unions cut power to the Stade de France...

What you need to know to apply for...

Taiwan announces resumption of more cross-strait direct flights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy