Three people died in a traffic accident near Paz de Ariporo

Three people died in a traffic accident near Paz de Ariporo – news

The Casanare Chamber of Commerce (CCC) invites all businesswomen, entrepreneurs, workers and those visionary women who have a business idea to participate this May 31 from 8:00 am to the launch of the EMMA program at the Center Convention and Business CCC, second floor.

The EMMA program provides a comprehensive platform for personal and professional development, offering a wide range of content and workshops focused on four fundamental pillars: empowerment, entrepreneurship, financial education, and e-commerce. Through these meetings, they will have the opportunity to strengthen skills, gain confidence and expand their knowledge in key areas for business success.

Additionally, EMMA provides an opportunity to make meaningful connections in a supportive and collaborative environment, share experiences, learn from the successes of other outstanding women, and discover effective strategies to overcome challenges you may face along the way.

This initiative is led by the Casanare Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, INNpulsa Colombia, Cemprende, Yopal Mayor’s Office, Women’s Directorate, Paquia Foundation, Grupo Tres and the German Sparkassenstiftung Foundation, Trinasalud IPS SAS , dermatologist Cristina Bohórquez, Taller Pamelency and Sara Altori.

Fuente: Chamber of Commerce of Casanare

