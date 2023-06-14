Home » Three people have been victims of dog attacks in Casanare in the last two months – news
News

Three people have been victims of dog attacks in Casanare in the last two months – news

by admin
Three people have been victims of dog attacks in Casanare in the last two months – news

Senator Alirio Barrera pointed out that Casanare and Orinoquia are one step closer to this great objective of commercial and tourist development.

“The opening of an Aerocivil headquarters in Casanare was requested, which allows the declaration of an “alternate airport” to the El Dorado airport,” said Senator Barrera, who added that the infrastructure has all the capabilities to concentrate the air operations of the neighboring apartments.

The El Alcaraván de Yopal airport will have administrative autonomy and operational independence as its own regional, this project does not eliminate the Meta Regional, which is intended to manage the Villavicencio International Airport in accordance with Law 439 of 1998.

Finally, Senator Barrera, author of the project, thanked the presentation presented by Senator Esteban Quintero: “This project of my authorship will bring growth, development and will be the means by which the department of Casanare, the City of Yopal and the Administrative and Planning Region of the Llanos.”

It was learned that the senators of the sixth commission supported the initiative, which will continue its course in the Senate and House.

Source: Senator Communications, Alirio Barrera

See also  Li Hongzhong was once accused of being a political chameleon when he was appointed vice chairman of the National People's Congress | Scandal | Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress

You may also like

Coalition agrees: what should change in the heating...

Authorities highlight a new day without registering homicides...

UNESCO included Tribugá-Cupica-Baudó as a new biosphere reserve

Day of Encounter | News.at

They install high-speed internet in the park of...

Petro arrives in Germany to seek investment with...

Charitable deeds highlight the temperature of the city...

A7 in Hamburg: Northbound section closed | >...

429 kilos of drugs are seized from the...

Selenskyj calls again for rapid NATO accession –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy