Three percent wind power area in SH – but first standstill? | > – News

von Peer-Axel Kroeske

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said some time ago that four to five wind turbines per day would soon have to be erected across Germany – currently there is about one. The total number remains about the same, as large plants replace smaller ones. What is still needed to achieve the expansion goals of the energy transition was the subject of lively discussion at the wind industry day in Husum (North Friesland district) on Wednesday. A good 22 percent of the wind power expansion in Germany last year was in the relatively small Schleswig-Holstein. But that could soon be the end of it.

In 2015, a court order brought it to a standstill

The regional plans regulate where wind farms may be built in Schleswig-Holstein. You are once again on the brink. A month ago, the Higher Administrative Court in Schleswig ruled that the plans that had just come into force are ineffective. A similar decision in 2015 caused the expansion to largely come to a standstill for five years. The new judgment is not yet final and initially only affects the northern area of ​​Schleswig-Holstein. But the industry is restless.

Additional areas for wind power in SH

Schleswig-Holstein’s Environment Minister Tobias Goldschmidt (Greens) announced at the industry day in Husum that three instead of the previous two percent of the state area could be reserved for wind farms with renewed regional plans. The question then immediately came up from the forum as to whether these three percent should actually be built on? Because so far, wind farms can only be built on a good half of the designated areas due to restrictions, according to the industry.

Distance to residential buildings remains unchanged

According to Goldschmidt, it is now aiming for the full three percent. In order to get there, he wants to change specifications: “For example, distances to power lines or certain bird nests. There is only one exclusion, which we also specified in the coalition agreement – the distance to residential buildings will not be changed.”

The Environment Minister wants to speed things up. For him, this means that the new regional plans should be in force by the end of the 2026 legislative period. It remains unclear what will happen until then if the court decision is confirmed.

German Wind Energy Association: Authorities need more courage

But even if areas are generally available, wind farm project planners often wait a long time for permits. In the future, the procedures should last a maximum of seven months. However, the deadline only applies once all the documents have been submitted. The district administrations often take their time to confirm their receipt, said the Vice President of the Federal Association of Wind Energy, Bärbel Heidebroek, in Husum. She also stated: “It has a lot to do with encouraging people to make decisions and not say when in doubt: ‘If I don’t decide anything, I won’t decide anything wrong.'”

Delivery problems put wind farm operators under pressure

As soon as the permit is granted, the countdown begins for the wind farm operators: they have 24 months to build the turbines, otherwise the payment for the electricity is at stake. Entrepreneur Christian Andresen from Sprakebüll (Northern Friesland district) knows that this can be tight: “We experienced this in our project. We now have to build the transformers ourselves if we reach a certain number of megawatts. That costs a lot of money, and the Delivery times have doubled. At some point you can completely lose the right to remuneration.”

Use electricity where it is generated – the west coast as the “new Ruhr area”?

If, despite all the adversities, new systems are set up in a few years and additional wind energy from the sea pushes into northern Germany’s grids, there will probably still be insufficient high-voltage lines to deliver part of the energy to southern Germany. Then you have to use them on site, says Melf Melfsen from the Ockholm-Langenhorn community wind farm (Nordfriesland district).

Melfsen thinks: “We don’t have to wait for routes that don’t come, we have to become the new Ruhr area.” He is alluding to using energy where it is generated. Melfsen is now hoping for signals from politicians that green hydrogen is becoming competitive. To do this, the hydrogen previously produced from natural gas would have to be subject to a high CO2 price, which in turn could be used to finance subsidies for green hydrogen.

Wind farm login pages via Google

With the Cyber ​​security of wind farms the wind industry day had a special focus this time. Last year, a satellite for remote maintenance of the systems failed. Hackers had attacked a satellite that also carried Ukrainian communications. But there is an easier way: In front of 600 industry representatives in the hall, IT expert Mohamed Harrou demonstrated how easily the partly unencrypted login pages of older wind farms can be found with Google.

Unencrypted password input – simply negligent

In the worst case, the grid frequency and thus the stability of the power grid could be adversely affected, said the professional hacker. This is pure negligence, and not just in the case of wind turbines: “There are also industrial controls, dams, prison doors, you can find everything on the Internet. With an unencrypted page, you can sneak in as a man in the middle and just wait until someone enters the access data. Man hacks the plant’s router and records the traffic.” But it is just as easy to secure the systems. Usually 15 minutes is enough, said Harrou.

