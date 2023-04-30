Home » Three police arrests within a few hours in Maliseti and in viale Borgovalsugana [notiziediprato.it]
Three police arrests within a few hours in Maliseti and in viale Borgovalsugana

Three police arrests within a few hours in Maliseti and in viale Borgovalsugana

29.04.2023

Three police arrests within a few hours in Maliseti and in viale Borgovalsugana

The handcuffs were snapped on the wrists of a criminal found with 32 doses of cocaine ready to be dealt and two men caught trying to force open the doors of some garages

Three police arrests in the space of a few hours between the afternoon of yesterday Friday 28 April and the night just passed on Saturday 29 April. A 32-year-old offender of Moroccan nationality and two Albanians aged 22 and 38, also offenders, ended up in handcuffs. In both cases, the police patrols carried out the arrests.

The Moroccan was blocked around 5pm yesterday in Maliseti when the police blocked him after a short chase, during which the foreigner also threw his bike against the Volante. The man in the escape had disposed of a package, inside which 32 doses of cocaine were found ready to be dealt. Hence the arrest for the crime of drug dealing as well as for resisting a public official. Against the 32-year-old there was also a non-complied expulsion order.

The two Albanians were instead arrested around 3 tonight in viale Borgovalsugana, after being seen leaving the garage area of ​​a building. The agents then found signs of forcing on the locks of some garages, thus triggering the handcuffs on the two men’s wrists for the crime of attempted aggravated theft.

