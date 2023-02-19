[TheEpochTimesFebruary192023]Two policemen and one auxiliary policeman in Pingxiang, Jiangxi Province were stabbed to death by a suspect with a knife while investigating drunk driving. This topic rushed to the hot search. Many netizens questioned why three police officers could not subdue a drunk man.

The Beijing News reported on February 19 that it was learned from officials in Shangli County, Pingxiang City: On the evening of February 17, when the Traffic Police Brigade of Shangli County was investigating drunk driving in the county, a suspect was investigated for driving without a license and drunk driving. Two policemen and one auxiliary policeman were stabbed, and three died after rescue efforts failed. Local police said the suspect has been arrested and brought to justice. The suspect is in his forties and was riding a motorcycle.

A person familiar with the situation told Jimu News that at around 12:00 p.m. on February 17, the bodies of three stabbed police officers were sent from Shangli County Hospital to a funeral home in Pingxiang City.

The news that 2 policemen and 1 auxiliary policeman in Jiangxi were stabbed to death while drunk driving rushed to Weibo and Baidu hot searches, causing a lot of heated discussions among netizens. Many netizens questioned why 3 policemen could not subdue one person.

“Tang Monk on a Locomotive”: 3 professionals can’t do 1 amateur?

“I’m going up”: 3 policemen can’t control 1 drunk man, it’s a pity. Let the common people protect themselves.

“AQHv3Rd”: The police in Jiangxi can’t do anything!

“Gyha-qyLiaak”: This is also drunk, please be safe.​

Editor in charge: Fang Xiao