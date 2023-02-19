Home News Three police officers in Jiangxi were stabbed to death by suspects for drunk driving | 2 policemen | 1 auxiliary policeman | Stabbed to death with a knife
News

Three police officers in Jiangxi were stabbed to death by suspects for drunk driving | 2 policemen | 1 auxiliary policeman | Stabbed to death with a knife

by admin
Three police officers in Jiangxi were stabbed to death by suspects for drunk driving | 2 policemen | 1 auxiliary policeman | Stabbed to death with a knife

[TheEpochTimesFebruary192023]Two policemen and one auxiliary policeman in Pingxiang, Jiangxi Province were stabbed to death by a suspect with a knife while investigating drunk driving. This topic rushed to the hot search. Many netizens questioned why three police officers could not subdue a drunk man.

The Beijing News reported on February 19 that it was learned from officials in Shangli County, Pingxiang City: On the evening of February 17, when the Traffic Police Brigade of Shangli County was investigating drunk driving in the county, a suspect was investigated for driving without a license and drunk driving. Two policemen and one auxiliary policeman were stabbed, and three died after rescue efforts failed. Local police said the suspect has been arrested and brought to justice. The suspect is in his forties and was riding a motorcycle.

A person familiar with the situation told Jimu News that at around 12:00 p.m. on February 17, the bodies of three stabbed police officers were sent from Shangli County Hospital to a funeral home in Pingxiang City.

The news that 2 policemen and 1 auxiliary policeman in Jiangxi were stabbed to death while drunk driving rushed to Weibo and Baidu hot searches, causing a lot of heated discussions among netizens. Many netizens questioned why 3 policemen could not subdue one person.

“Tang Monk on a Locomotive”: 3 professionals can’t do 1 amateur?

“I’m going up”: 3 policemen can’t control 1 drunk man, it’s a pity. Let the common people protect themselves.

“AQHv3Rd”: The police in Jiangxi can’t do anything!

“Gyha-qyLiaak”: This is also drunk, please be safe.​

Editor in charge: Fang Xiao

You may also like

‘It is an act of a political nature,...

An explosion occurred on the 22nd floor of...

Álvaro Uribe began the campaign distributing fritters

Motion of censure against Gustavo Petro, does not...

Saint Augustine, “Without God, nor law”

They ask JEP for a greater contribution to...

Spring plowing and preparation for plowing solidly promote...

Health alert in Chocó due to a case...

Colombian Daniel Felipe Martínez wins the Tour of...

The must-see Airbnb destinations for this 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy