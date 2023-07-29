Three police officers investigated for UNP drug truck are in prison

The three police officers captured this Wednesday accused of keeping 44 kilos of cocaine of the 212 that Manuel Antonio Castañeda, the ‘narco driver’, was transporting in a vehicle of the National Protection Unit in December last year in Totoró (Cauca) were sent to prison. ).

According to the arrest report, the uniformed officers said that 168 kilos of cocaine were seized. However, the agents who were in the case would have omitted another quantity of this substance that was in the vehicle and would have kept it.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the three policemen identified as Yorguin Omar Hernandez Santamaria, John Jairo Rivas Mosquera and Jose Ricardo Guerra Gomez presumably they would have hidden the remaining 44 kilos in cabins, apparently, to sell them to criminal structures.

During the hearings, the defendants did not accept their responsibility for the charges brought by the Prosecutor’s Office, for trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics aggravated and embezzled by appropriation.

Narcochofer

It is important to mention Manuel Antonio Castañeda Bernal was arrested on December 10, 2022, in Totoró for transporting cocaine in a UNP van.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics. Months later, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Drug Trafficking again presented Castañeda before a guarantee control judge for his alleged participation in another event in which narcotics were transported in a (UNP) vehicle.

On the night of August 20, 2022, at kilometer 88 of the Andalucía – Y de Cerritos highway, in the vicinity of Pereira (Risaralda), two men were captured in flagrante delicto who were transporting 340 kilograms of marijuana in a van that was next door. UNP service.

According to the evidence, Castañeda Bernal would have given a set of license plates and a false UNP card to one of the people who picked up the cache in the Ciudad Jardín neighborhood, in Cali (Valle del Cauca); and accompanied the land transfer to Medellín (Antioquia). Besides,