Three Santo Domingo women want to be Miss Ecuador – Diario La Hora

CANDIDATES. They posed for the lens of Diario La Hora.

They long for the crown to stay on the red earth. They encourage each other.

He Miss Ecuador 2023 concentrates three daughters of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilashost town for the development of the contest classified as the most important in the country.

There are only a few hours left until the decisive moment arrives. They, like their colleagues from other provinces, are ready to go out on a stage that expects to gather hundreds of spectators.

Arlette Cuvi, Naomi Viteri and Emily Quelal They are the Santo Domingo women who yearn to become the new representative of the country’s feminine beauty.

Being at home is a special plus for them because they feel closer to citizen support. In addition, they have the opportunity to exalt the characteristic culture of the Tsáchila land.

They are very focused on the latest rehearsals and are optimistic because they know that they are supported by more than 500,000 inhabitants of the province.

They confess that they did not know each other, but the multiple experiences shared during the contest they forged a friendship between them and wish each other success.

Arlette Cuvi

This enthusiastic young woman has experience in beauty events and in the period 2022-2023 she served as viceroy of the Santo Domingo canton.

He states that the contest demands a lot of responsibility and sacrifices. For example, he had to postpone an otolaryngology specialty in Argentina.

She is motivated and with her nerves under control to have a good presentation on the final night. His work focus will be oriented in the social partabove all, in favor of the most vulnerable groups in the country.

Naomi Viteri

It represents the migrant community in miami. Many years ago she migrated abroad to fulfill family projects.

In 2022 he was part of the Miss Ecuador as one of the artists invited to the event. Now he is on the side of the candidates and yearns for the crown to work for the benefit of Ecuadorians.

“Being here makes me happy, because I moved to Miami at the age of 13. My purpose in life is awareness about mental health in children and use music as art therapy,” he said.

Emily Quelal

She studies journalism and currently her main objective is to make a good presentation to obtain the crown that would make her the new female representative of Ecuador.

Highlight each experience obtained during the phases of the contest. On trips he met new cultures, but for her the most important thing has been the friendship that arose between all the candidates.

“We are happy to know a little more about what exists in our country. My social project would focus on children with parents deprived of liberty”, he narrowed. (JD)

