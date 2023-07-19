Three security recommendations to leave your home well protected

Whether it’s a weekend, a whole week or a month, if you have to leave your home alone on vacation, you can take smart steps to avoid potential incidents.

We spoke with the experts at Ezviz, who specialize in smart and secure home technology solutions, and they shared these tips to help you stay calm while you take a well-deserved break.

be discreet

Avoid revealing to people that you will be away from home. The fewer people who know you’re going away, the better.

However, in this age of hyperconnection, we must go one step further.

When you take photos of your trip and upload them to your social networks, check that the location function is turned off, so no one knows how far you are from home.

Disconnect all appliances

Check that all the devices in your house are disconnected.

Doing so will not only prevent emergencies such as fires due to blackouts or electrical storms that generate short circuits, but will also prevent possible excessive energy consumption.

“Many household appliances continue to consume energy despite being turned off, such as electric heaters, microwave ovens and televisions,” explains the Ezviz security expert.

“Those who have sensors or digital timers need electrical current to keep these mechanisms on.”

The expert also tells us that, in case you forget to have done this preventive review, there are devices such as smart plugs, which can be disconnected remotely in an emergency.

Make your home a “smart home”

Going to technology to monitor your home from a distance is a solution that is within the reach of many. Installing security cameras, either for the exterior or interior of your house or apartment is an option that you should consider.

“Many may choose to leave the lights on, or ask someone they trust to come home from time to time to do a round, but this may not be enough to be calm outside the home,” explains the expert.

“Being able to monitor your home from your cell phone gives you a great advantage against incidents: you can see your cameras in real time, manage door and window security from afar, and even turn lights on and off to give the impression that the house is still inhabited.” .

When it comes to accessing this technology in the country, Ezviz has, for example, a line of cameras for both wired installation and long-lasting battery. Its H Series line, as well as the BC1C, EB3 and HB8, feature large storage capacity, infrared and color night vision and two-way communication channel, as well as programmable voice alarms that could deter someone unknown from entering your home.

“The big advantage is that they are affordable devices, but with cutting-edge features. They can be operated from cell phones and even connected with the Google assistant or Amazon Alexa”, explains the company expert.

Always keep these tips in mind when you go for a walk with your family, remember that smart decisions guarantee you a more peaceful rest, knowing that your home remains safe until you return.

