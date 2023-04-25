Home » Three sharks alerted bathers in San Andrés
By: Angelica Andrade

Bathers who were in a busy recreational diving area on the island of San Andrés witnessed the moment when three sharks approached to consume the corpse of a pig.

Despite the fact that possible attacks and the approach of sharks to the beaches of Colombia is infrequent, in the last hours alarm was generated in the community of the paradisiacal island, after the approach of three of these mammals that arrived at the places where the most bathers attend, as announced by the Corporation for Sustainable Development of the Archipelago Department of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, Coralina, asserting that what was evidenced is part of the incidents that cause inadequate environmental actions.

In the statement presented by the entity, it is mentioned that the presence of sharks occurred because some people threw the body of a pig into the sea, near the areas frequented by bathers: “It was possible to verify today with Videos provided by a diving center and biologists from Coralina, in which the body of a pig floating in the sea is observed while being bitten by two tiger sharks and an oceanic whitetip shark. Unfortunately, the bad environmental practices of throwing dead animals into the sea, near bathing areas, continue, which has generated multiple reports of shark sightings near the coast in the last 7 weeks,” the statement reads.

Finally, Coralina explained that the beaches of the archipelago are not a common site for this type of species, which usually choose deep areas far from the coast, instead of designated areas for visitors who come as bathers or to practice recreational diving.

Photo: Portal El Pulzo.

