three small black holes discovered. They are the closest to Earth » Science News

They are located about 150 light years away, in the constellation Taurus.

The closest black holes to our planet have been discovered, they have a mass a few times that of the Sun and are about 150 light years away from our planet. They are identified by international research carried out by Stefano Torniamenti, of the University of Padua, and published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The study was carried out on the basis of the movements of the young stars present in the open star cluster of the Hyades, in the constellation of Taurus. “The discovery – Torniamenti told ANSA – came by comparing the information obtained in recent years thanks to the Gaia mission with tests to describe the dynamics of this star cluster. The two models did not find a ‘solution’ but, assuming the presence of 2 or 3 black holes, we arrived at results very close to the Gaia data“.

Known since ancient times, the Hyades cluster which takes its name from the nymphs daughters of the titan Atlas forced to hold up the Earth, is the closest open star cluster. It is, in practice, a group of stars born from a cloud of gas and dust. It is made up of 300 bright stars very close to each other, whose movements were precisely analyzed by the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission, carried out with the aim of creating the most precise 3D mapping of our galaxy. The movements of the stars in the cluster seem to be disturbed by other invisible objects and the scientists’ hypothesis is that at the origin of the alterations there are two or three small black holes, with a mass equal to about ten that of the Sun, and that in time they may have been rejected by the cluster due to gravitational interactions. “These would be the closest black holes to us, the closest to us discovered – concluded Torniamenti – was Gaia BH1 which was ten times further away”.