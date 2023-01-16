Home News Three soldiers were kidnapped by FARC dissidents
Three soldiers were kidnapped by FARC dissidents

Three soldiers were kidnapped by FARC dissidents

Last week there were other cases of kidnapping of Army soldiers in different regions of the country.

One of the cases was that of the soldier Luis Domingo Morelos, kidnapped in the municipality of Santa Rosa, in the department of Bolívar (north), a fact that the Army attributed to the FARC dissidence known as E37.

The other kidnapping, also attributed to the “Carlos Patiño” front, was that of second sergeant Juan Gabriel Chichanoi Miramag, in Cauca.

The new kidnappings occur two weeks after Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a bilateral ceasefire with several illegal armed groups, among them the Central General Staff of the FARC dissidents, of which the “Carlos Patiño” front is a part, which supposedly wants to negotiate peace with the Government.

With information and writing from EFE.

