Three States to Issue Up to $3,200 in Stimulus Checks: Find Out Which Ones and Who Qualifies

Title: Three States in the US to Provide Stimulus Checks of Up to $3,200; Eligibility Criteria Explained

Subtitle: Thousands of Residents Benefit from Federal Aid Amidst Difficult Times

The delivery of stimulus checks continues across the United States, with eligible residents in three states set to receive several payments totaling up to $3,200. These funds are a lifeline for thousands of residents, especially the most vulnerable, helping them cover essential expenses such as electricity bills, medical costs, rent, education, and food.

Alaska, New Mexico, and Minnesota are the three states preparing to send stimulus checks to their eligible residents. The highest payment amount, up to $3,200, will be sent by one of these states, providing much-needed relief.

Residents who qualify for these stimulus checks still have an opportunity to claim their funds, even if the application deadline has already passed in some states. This last chance allows individuals and families who are eligible to receive the financial support they require.

In New Mexico, the Department of Hacienda and Revenues has already distributed thousands of checks, with a maximum value of $1,000 for couples who filed their taxes jointly. For individual taxpayers, the refund amounts to $500. Eligible residents have until May 31, 2024, to claim their refund. To qualify, individuals must present their 2021 income tax return and demonstrate that they have not been claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

Minnesota residents who meet the eligibility criteria will be eligible for refund checks of up to $780. The state has created a secure online portal, allowing eligible residents to update their bank information. Check amounts will vary based on the number of dependents, with each dependent contributing an additional $260 to the total. Couples with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less will receive $520, while taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less will receive $260.

In Alaska, eligible residents may receive stimulus checks amounting to $3,284 through the 2022 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend. While the distribution began in March, those who have not yet received their payment can contact the official Dividend portal for further assistance. Exceptions to the deadline are available for disabled individuals, applicants on behalf of deceased individuals, and military members receiving hostile fire or imminent danger pay during the application period.

Applications for the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend can be submitted online or via paper forms. Those who applied online and fall within the eligible payment list before September 22 will receive their check on October 5. Meanwhile, applicants selected as eligible before October 18, 2023, can expect their dividend on October 26. To be eligible for the dividend, residents must have resided in Alaska during the 2022-2023 calendar year.

These stimulus checks provide crucial support to individuals and families in need, helping alleviate financial burdens brought on by the ongoing challenges faced during these uncertain times. The distribution of funds prioritizes residents most affected by the economic fallout, ensuring a degree of stability and assistance.

