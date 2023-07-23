Three Suitcases with Human Remains Discovered Floating near Delray Beach Coast: Ongoing Investigation Underway

Three Suitcases with Human Remains Found Floating Near Delray Beach Coast

Delray Beach, Palm Beach County – A chilling discovery was made last Friday when three suitcases containing human remains were found floating near the coast of Delray Beach in South Florida. This incident has sparked an exhaustive 24-hour investigation by police authorities.

The suitcases were discovered in the area of ​​the Intracoastal Waterway, near the 1000 block of Palm Trail. At approximately 4:03 pm, Delray Beach police received a 911 call reporting a suspicious object in the water. Responding officers quickly arrived at the scene and found one suitcase with human remains inside. However, their shock only escalated as they discovered two more suitcases containing human remains along the Intracoastal Waterway, specifically Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

Authorities have blocked off George Bush Boulevard, which runs adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway, as investigators collect evidence with the assistance of the county medical examiner. Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) are also involved in the investigation.

Although the investigation is still in its preliminary phase, Delray Beach authorities have announced that the remains appear to belong to an unidentified woman. The case remains active both at the scene of the discovery and at the Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office, where the victim’s remains were transferred.

In their pursuit of justice, the Police have urged anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective Mike Liberta at (561) 243-7874.

This is the second incident of human remains being found in the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach within two months. In early June, the West Palm Beach Police reported discovering a body floating in the Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach. The deceased was later identified as 22-year-old Jon Legiste, a former football player for the University of South Florida (USF) team and a graduate of Atlantic High School in Delray Beach.

The Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) is a 3,000-mile inland waterway that stretches along the coasts of the United States, from Massachusetts to southern Florida. It serves as a navigable corridor, allowing boaters to travel safely without the hazards of the open sea. The ICW consists of both natural inlets, saltwater currents, and man-made channels.

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains on high alert, hoping for answers in this disturbing case.

